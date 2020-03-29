R. Kelly uses fear of COVID-19 as request for release from jail base

%MINIFYHTMLf0438587ee597d1b16969a4f9c4c2dfc11% %MINIFYHTMLf0438587ee597d1b16969a4f9c4c2dfc12%

Lawyer Steven Greenberg claims that the singer of & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39; he is willing to use electronic monitoring if he is released on bail before his next trial in Illinois.

R. Kelly He hopes the current coronavirus pandemic will be his release card from prison, insisting that he is not safe behind bars.

The singer-in-disgrace's attorney, Steven Greenberg, has filed a motion, pleading with lawmakers to release his client before his next trial in Illinois, because he risks contracting COVID-19.

"No matter what steps they take, sanitation will be poor, the risk of an internal pandemic at the MCC (Chicago, Federal Bureau of Prisons) is great," Greenberg told TMZ.

According to the documents presented, Kelly insists that social distancing is impossible in prison and that hygiene items such as soap are only available to inmates who can buy them. He also claims that keeping inmates behind bars during a pandemic is "equivalent to making them drink poison."

Greenberg explains that his client is willing to use electronic monitoring if he is released on bail and he stays in a Chicago apartment complex with his girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage.

Kelly faces a series of charges in Illinois and New York related to various sex crimes.