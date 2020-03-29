Queen Elizabeth II's royal footer diagnosed with COVID-19

The Sun revealed today that a royal footman who regularly works alongside Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19. Page Six picked up the report from the British media that the Queen was at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

This comes after reports of Prince Charles' diagnosis. A royal source who spoke to The Sun said that everyone at Buckingham Palace is very afraid of what could happen not only to them but also to the Queen and the Duke.

Queen Elizabeth II is 93 years old and her husband, Prince Philip, is 98 years old. He will be 99 years old in June. The informant went on to say that there is a lot of fear in the royal family at this time, due to their susceptibility to the virus due to their age.

As media fans know, the Duke and Queen have been hanging out in their Windsor Castle as the world faces the pandemic. Buckingham Palace officials, however, claim the Queen is feeling well.

It is unclear where the royal footman was working when he received his diagnosis, the UK newspaper reported. In any case, it has remained behind closed doors in self-isolation. Much of her duties included things like bringing food and drinks to the Queen, as well as introducing her to the guests.

The source told The Sun that there is a palpable feeling of fear at Buckingham Palace due to uncertainty. No one knows who will be next and who is at risk. As previously reported, Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month.

The news of her diagnosis came shortly after Queen Elizabeth II reportedly left Buckingham Palace to get away from tourists in the area. Buckingham Palace is a tourist stop for tourists, and many people visit the famous property on a regular basis.

Last week, several publications reported on Queen Elizabeth's flight from the famous palace, however, the media questioned whether she was leaving because of the virus or not.



