Queen Elizabeth II's footman tested positive for coronavirus

WENN

The Buckingham Palace employee, now in isolation, had been responsible for bringing drinks and food to the monarch, as well as handling messages and walking her dogs.

Up News Info –

A royal footman of Queen Elizabeth II reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The Buckingham Palace maid contracted the coronavirus while the monarch was still at her primary residence in London last week (begins March 16), before heading to Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. , to start your Easter holidays earlier than planned.

%MINIFYHTML3ed5f5f86d0e44d4cfeeed1aac790b9611% %MINIFYHTML3ed5f5f86d0e44d4cfeeed1aac790b9612%

The footman, now in isolation, had been responsible for bringing drinks and food to the Queen, introducing guests, handling messages, and walking her beloved dogs, according to The Sun.

The unidentified staff member is the last infected person to have contacted the Queen in recent weeks: Her eldest son Prince Charles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently made public their minor cases of the disease.

Royal representatives have not directly commented on the illness reported by the assistant, but confirmed to The Sun that the ruler, who will turn 94 on April 21, is still in good health.

The news comes two days after the global coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of its annual London birthday parade.

The Trooping the Color event, which usually takes place in early June, "will not continue in its traditional way," Buckingham Palace officials confirmed on Friday, March 27.

They added: "Several other options are being considered, in line with the relevant guidance."