Production of & # 39; The Batman & # 39; suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus, confirms director

WENN

Through a new Twitter post, filmmaker Matt Reeves updates that comics movie cast members, including Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, are safe in the midst of the pandemic.

Up News Info –

"The batman"Director Matt Reeves has confirmed that the highly anticipated comic book movie has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros. bosses previously announced that production would take a two-week hiatus earlier this month (March 14), but filmmaker Reeves has no idea when he will be able to put his cast and crew back on set.

%MINIFYHTMLd997b1efb2cf90e9c9e11124e1875dc411% %MINIFYHTMLd997b1efb2cf90e9c9e11124e1875dc412%

"Yes, we have closed until it is safe for everyone to resume," he tweeted, pointing to the cast, including Robert Pattinson Y Zoe Kravitz, and the crew are "safe for the moment".

Matt Reeves announced the end of production of & # 39; The Batman & # 39;

"The Batman" had been filming in London and Liverpool, England before it closed.