Producer Sean Garrett: The dream has been & # 39; S ** king Jay Z & # 39; s D ** k & # 39;!

Jay Z and Beyonce are going viral today, after legendary Atlanta producer Sean Garrett criticized longtime friend The Dream, saying The Dream is "freaking out."

(see the video above)

Sean Garrett and The Dream were preparing to have a DJ battle on Instagram last night, and the two started talking badly beforehand.

But Sean's trashy talk became personal, and he mentioned The Dream's relationship with Jay Z and Beyonce.

Sean said:

I'm not here dancing tap for any of these niggas. That is what you do. You're riding n ** gas d ** ks, wearing their chains and all that kind of silly shit. That is what you do. I love Jay Z, and I love Beyonce, but I'm not out here, damn it, that damn gas, that's what you do.

The Dream has a very close relationship with Jay Z and Beyonce, which has lasted for many years.