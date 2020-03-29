Home Entertainment Producer Sean Garrett: The dream has been & # 39; S **...

Producer Sean Garrett: The dream has been & # 39; S ** king Jay Z & # 39; s D ** k & # 39;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Jay Z and Beyonce are going viral today, after legendary Atlanta producer Sean Garrett criticized longtime friend The Dream, saying The Dream is "freaking out."

(see the video above)

Sean Garrett and The Dream were preparing to have a DJ battle on Instagram last night, and the two started talking badly beforehand.

But Sean's trashy talk became personal, and he mentioned The Dream's relationship with Jay Z and Beyonce.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©