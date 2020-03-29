Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in no rush for baby number two, insider claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially in Los Angeles with their son Archie Harrison after they moved from Canada before the borders were closed due to COVID-19. Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reached their supposed permanent destination, a source says they will need time to adjust and settle down before beginning to search for a brother for Archie.

"They will try seriously soon," said the source. We weekly. "They just want to firmly establish themselves in their new environment first and give Archie as much attention as they can."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left Canada and have now settled in the Los Angeles area https://t.co/CIXunqkfSQ – People people) March 26, 2020

As everyone knows, Harry and Meghan moved to Canada in January after announcing that they would resign as members of the royal family. Baby Archie stayed with their babysitter while the couple made their last official royal appearances in the UK in early March, but the couple have been enjoying "these precious first days with him."

The source added that Harry and Meghan are "committed to having another baby," but they don't want to put too much pressure on the situation.

In addition to their big move, the couple is also beginning to take advantage of their business opportunities in their quest to become financially independent from the royal family. Last week, it was revealed that Markle will be the narrator in the upcoming Disneynature documentary. Elephantsand the first Suits The actress is reportedly looking to relaunch her lifestyle blog, The tig.

As for being a mother, Markle loves her new life with her son and husband away from the scrutiny of the media. An insider said last fall that Archie is a strong baby, and it's easy to say he's "super smart." In November, he was already sitting alone and rolling, and he was almost starting to crawl. The source added that Archie was still unable to speak, but was trying.

The source says Archie is a "happy baby,quot; and "rarely cries." At the time, the source said that he had also taken an interest in his environment and that he is beginning to interact and interact with people.

"He loves to be entertained. And he is not a needy baby: he will happily go with Harry and Meghan's friends without causing a scandal, "the source said.

Before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed in an interview in 2015 that she bought a Cartier French Tank watch as a gift for her when she discovered that Suits it had been picked up for a third season. He also revealed at the time that he had it engraved on the back: "For M.M. De M.M."

Meghan Markle said she plans to give the watch to her daughter one day, and what makes the pieces special is the connection you have with them.



