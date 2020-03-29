Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis applaud healthcare workers amid the coronavirus crisis

Instagram

The three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton delight many with a surprise video, thanking all & # 39; caregivers & # 39; who work tirelessly to help those affected by COVID-19 & # 39 ;.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have expressed their respect and gratitude to those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. On Thursday, March 26, Kensington Palace posted a video that captured Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children applauding healthcare workers.

The short clip shows the journey smiling as they stand side by side with the youngest Louis positioned among the older royalty. "To all NHS doctors, nurses, caregivers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers, and other staff who work tirelessly to help those affected by # COVID19: Thank you," read its title, followed by multiple trending hashtags, including # ClapForOurCarers, #ClapForCarers, #ThankYouNHS and #ClapForNHS.

George, Charlotte, and Louis were color coordinated in the short video. George, 6, donned a navy short sleeve shirt, while his younger brother wore a lighter blue sweater. 4-year-old Charlotte, by contrast, rocked a white and blue striped top with her hair parted in the middle in the middle of the do.

George, Charlotte and Louis were not the only royal members of the United Kingdom to express their gratitude to medical staff in the midst of the crisis. Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his family have also honored health workers.

"So on behalf of all of us, just a huge thank you to many of you who work on the front line, we really appreciate it, keep up the fantastic work," the Earl of Wessex said in a video posted on the official Royal account. Family.

Attached to the video post are photos of Queen meeting with NHS workers in the past. A statement by the Monarch was also included in the caption. "We are enormously grateful for the experience and commitment of our scientists, physicians, and emergency and public services," he said.

The George, Charlotte and Louis video of thanks came just a day after it was announced that their grandfather, Prince Charles, had tested positive for coronavirus. However, it was said that the Prince of Wales "continues to be in good health and has been working from home for the past few days, as always."