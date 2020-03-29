Prince Albert of Monaco protests the speculations that Prince Carlos Coronavirus gave him

%MINIFYHTML91d643ef48745663617bafcfa2ff1fac11% %MINIFYHTML91d643ef48745663617bafcfa2ff1fac12%

In addition to closing the rumors, the first head of state to test positive for COVID-19 offers updates on his condition, ensuring that he no longer has a fever.

Prince Albert of Monaco has shut down rumors that he gave Prince Charles the coronavirus at a Water Aid event earlier this month.

Both royals recently tested positive for COVID-19 and it has now been suggested that Albert passed the life-threatening virus to Charles in London.

"He was at a round table for his foundation, but we never shook hands," Prince Albert told RTL radio. "It was at the other end of the table, very far away.

"We salute each other, so I don't think he can really be accused of contaminating him. There were many other people in the congress center and I know he continued his schedule for several days."

Prince Albert, who became the first head of state to test positive for the coronavirus, insists that he feels much better and no longer has a fever.

"I still cough a little," he adds. "I hope it is the end of the tunnel that I am beginning to see."

Clarence House officials confirmed that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week (as of March 23).