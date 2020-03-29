President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML6e0cc0b11bbdfaf009b50a05052675eb11% %MINIFYHTML6e0cc0b11bbdfaf009b50a05052675eb12%
President Donald Trump will undoubtedly have more to say today at his press conference on the coronavirus. For now, his tweets fueled optimism about a possible advancement in personal protective equipment (PPE), the hard work being done by White House employees, and the Pope's prayers about the pandemic.
Of course, there were also some blows against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe, two previous fighters in the Trump universe.
We will update as more communications arrive. The storm of tweets so far:
