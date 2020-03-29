President Donald Trump to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Pay! – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML8f64678355f384d92b1e587c7ea74e3711% %MINIFYHTML8f64678355f384d92b1e587c7ea74e3712%

Welcome to Southern California, Harry and Meghan. Now find and fund your own security team.

President Donald Trump tweeted today that the couple, who are reportedly staying in a gated community in Malibu while searching for permanent excavations, will have to provide their own security. "The United States will not pay for its security protection," Trump tweeted. "You must pay!"

%MINIFYHTML8f64678355f384d92b1e587c7ea74e3713% %MINIFYHTML8f64678355f384d92b1e587c7ea74e3714%

The former RHS partner lived in Canada and stated that they would not move to their supposedly southern California final destination until Trump was no longer in the White House. While in Canada, they were under the protection of a combination of British security and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

%MINIFYHTML8f64678355f384d92b1e587c7ea74e3715% %MINIFYHTML8f64678355f384d92b1e587c7ea74e3716%

The question of who will pay for their safety has been in the air since plans were announced to stop performing official royal duties. Since then, they've established their own charity, and Meghan landed a voice job for Disney as Harry reflects on his next move.