Pregnant women receive care at an outdoor birth center – Up News Info Los Angeles

ARCADIA (CBSLA) – Many future moms are concerned about how the coronavirus could affect them and their unborn children.

A maternity center in Arcadia installed a medical tent to help with prenatal care and check-ups, since hospitals have limited beds and are a potential source of transmission of the virus.

Organizers say this keeps mothers protected from exposure to coronavirus patients.

"We really want to keep that space clean and available as much as we can for moms and babies," said midwife Chemin Pérez.

Health officials are still learning about the virus and how it can affect babies and pregnant women.

The birthing center is state licensed and accepts Medi-Cal, offering another option for concerned mothers during this uncertain time.