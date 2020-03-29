Popular DJ EDM Diplo introduces his new mom Babys – She is BLACK! (Photos)

Diplo, one of the most popular electronic DJs in the world, has just announced to the world that he is going to be a father. And that the mother of her baby is black.

Diplo and the mother of their baby, a beautiful woman named Jevon, made the announcement last week on Instagram. And they both seem very excited to welcome their new son: a boy named Pace to the world soon.

These are some of the photos from Jevon's ad. Congratulations to both of you.

Based on celebrity net worth, Diplo has a net worth of $ 26 million.

Here are photos of the beauty:

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, is a 41-year-old DJ, songwriter, and record producer based in Los Angeles, California. He is the co-creator and main member of the dancehall electronic music project Major Lazer, member of the LSD supergroup with Sia and Labrinth, member of the electronic duo Jack Ü with producer and DJ Skrillex, and member of Silk City with Mark Ronson

He founded and manages the record company Mad Decent, and co-founded the nonprofit organization Heaps Decent. Her 2013 EP, Revolution, debuted at number 68 on the US Billboard 200. USA The title track of the EP later appeared in a commercial for Hyundai and appears on the WWE 2K16 soundtrack.

Diplo has worked on production and mixtape projects with many other pop artists including Gwen Stefani, Die Antwoord, Britney Spears, Madonna, Shakira, Beyoncé, Ellie Goulding, No Doubt, Justin Bieber, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Trippie Redd, Chris Brown , CL, G-Dragon, Bad Bunny, MØ and Poppy.