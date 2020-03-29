Home Entertainment Popular DJ EDM Diplo introduces his new mom Babys – She is...

Popular DJ EDM Diplo introduces his new mom Babys – She is BLACK! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Diplo, one of the most popular electronic DJs in the world, has just announced to the world that he is going to be a father. And that the mother of her baby is black.

Diplo and the mother of their baby, a beautiful woman named Jevon, made the announcement last week on Instagram. And they both seem very excited to welcome their new son: a boy named Pace to the world soon.

These are some of the photos from Jevon's ad. Congratulations to both of you.

Based on celebrity net worth, Diplo has a net worth of $ 26 million.

Here are photos of the beauty:

0C813779-8FE5-4C22-A548-D3DFBD2FDEFE

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©