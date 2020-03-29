Police Survey Possible murder-suicide with father and son in Garden Grove – Up News Info Los Angeles

GARDENER (CBSLA) – Authorities said Sunday they were investigating a possible murder-suicide involving a son and father in Garden Grove.

Just after 4 p.m. On Saturday, Garden Grove Police Department officers responded to the 11800 block of Stuart Drive for a welfare checkup at the request of a son who had not heard from his father or brother in days.

When the son received no response at his father's home, he called the police. The police arrived and entered the house to discover that both the father and another son had died of stab wounds.

At this point, police said they believe the incident appears to be a murder-suicide; However, an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Garden Grove Police Department at 714-741-5800.