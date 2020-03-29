Police copycats on the rise in Colorado since stay-at-home order issued

Several suspects in impersonating police directed a driver to a road block in Greeley early Friday morning and asked him why he was out despite the stay-at-home order for the state coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML8c9677497165aa73301c7685dcf1921c11% %MINIFYHTML8c9677497165aa73301c7685dcf1921c12%

The woman told Greeley police that she was driving around 4:50 a.m. when she was stopped near 10th Street and Promontory Circle by a man in a dark uniform wearing a gas mask.

The man directed her to an area marked with traffic cones where three or four silver cars were parked, some with red and blue lights on their dashboards, Cmdr. Rafael Gutiérrez said Sunday. At least one car had a focus of attention.

The woman said she saw several people in yellow vests. At the barricade, a man carrying a cane and pepper spray asked the driver why he was outside, Gutiérrez said.

"The person asked to see his license, insurance, and registration, and demanded an explanation of why he was violating the COVID-19 law," Gutierrez said. "He told the woman that he could be charged with rape for being away. And apparently he showed her something that she thought looked like a ticket, but they never gave it to her. "

After about 10 minutes, the man allowed the woman to leave, Gutiérrez said. The woman told police that she was the first of five to seven cars to be directed toward the obstacle. The woman did not see any insignia or logos, Gutierrez said.

Greeley police did not carry out the roadblock and officials consulted with other law enforcement agencies, including the Weld County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol, Gutierrez said. No agency was conducting any kind of operation like the one the woman described. Furthermore, no law enforcement agency verified the woman's name or plaque through official channels, she said.

"We are doing what most of the other departments are doing and seeking voluntary compliance and education before resorting to any kind of application," Gutierrez said, adding that the Greeley police have no plans to carry out such blockades. .

"We are actively seeking an investigation into this and we hope we can find out who they are and get an explanation for their actions, and if they are doing so for criminal reasons, then we can press the appropriate charges against them," he said.

Police spoofing reports appear to be on the rise since the state order to stay home was issued last week. Gutiérrez said he had heard of at least one similar incident that occurred somewhere between Loveland, Greeley and Larimer County. Police in Aurora also reported an incident that occurred on March 25.

In Aurora, a woman was detained at midnight by a man in a dark Crown Victoria that was equipped with red and blue lights and was also asked why he was away during the order to stay home. That man was wearing a dark blue uniform with no insignia.

"This is not something unique, we have reports of people posing as officers all the time," said Gutiérrez. "It could be the fact that there is an order to stay home that may be causing more people to believe or suspect that they could contact people and not be questioned about it."

The state order to stay home prohibits most travel, but allows residents to take trips that are essential to daily life, such as shopping for groceries, delivering supplies, or going to the pharmacy. Those who work in businesses considered essential may also be away from home.

Law enforcement agencies across the state have said they will issue multiple warnings to residents who violate the order before issuing citations, and some, like the Denver police, have said they do not intend to stop the vehicles to verify compliance.

Anyone who is concerned that a fake law enforcement officer will stop him can call the local police office or 911 to verify if the stop is legitimate, Gutierrez said. Interested drivers can also drive to the nearest police station, fire station, or well-lit populated area.

Anyone who was detained at the barricade on Friday morning should call the Greeley Police at (970) 350-9605.