Plane used in Philippine coronavirus response bursts into flames

MANILA – A plane used as an air ambulance by the Philippine health department to combat the coronavirus outbreak burst into flames when it took off from the Manila airport to Japan on Sunday night, killing everyone on board, the airport said.
The plane was carrying eight people, including the pilot and two crew members, a doctor, a nurse, a flight doctor, and an American and Canadian passenger, according to local radio reports, citing airport officials.
It was unclear whether the passengers were being airlifted for treatment of the viral illness.
"Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident," the Manila International Airport Authority said in a statement, adding that the runway had been closed and that an investigation was underway.
The Tropical Medicine Research Institute, the Philippine agency at the forefront of fighting the disease, uses the same plane from a Philippine company called Lionair to transport supplies to frontline medical workers in the archipelago's provinces, the government said .
Senator Richard Gordon, chief of the Philippine Red Cross, said medical teams had been dispatched to the airport to respond to the crash of Flight 5880.
"Eight passengers, consisting of a flight doctor, a nurse, a doctor, three flight crew members, a patient and his companion were on board," he said. "The plane caught fire and exploded as it took off from runway 24 of NAIA," he added, referring to Ninoy Aquino International Airport. "The fire was huge."
Lionair is used to provide charter flights to the country's health department, although this aircraft was being used for a medical evacuation. It is separate from Lion Air, the Indonesian airline which is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world. The budget carrier has amassed several fatal crashes, including the 2018 crash of a 737 aircraft.