Plane used in Philippine coronavirus response bursts into flames

MANILA – A plane used as an air ambulance by the Philippine health department to combat the coronavirus outbreak burst into flames when it took off from the Manila airport to Japan on Sunday night, killing everyone on board, the airport said.

The plane was carrying eight people, including the pilot and two crew members, a doctor, a nurse, a flight doctor, and an American and Canadian passenger, according to local radio reports, citing airport officials.

It was unclear whether the passengers were being airlifted for treatment of the viral illness.

"Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident," the Manila International Airport Authority said in a statement, adding that the runway had been closed and that an investigation was underway.

The Tropical Medicine Research Institute, the Philippine agency at the forefront of fighting the disease, uses the same plane from a Philippine company called Lionair to transport supplies to frontline medical workers in the archipelago's provinces, the government said .