Plan to demolish 4 hydroelectric dams on the Klamath River sparks debate over coveted western water – Up News Info San Francisco

KLAMATH, California (AP) – California's second-largest river has supported Native American tribes with abundant salmon for millennia, provided irrigation water to upstream farmers for generations, and served as a refuge for retirees who built houses. dreamy along its banks.

With so many demands, the Klamath River has come to symbolize a greater struggle for, and who has claimed, the increasingly valuable water resources of the American West.

Now plans to demolish four hydroelectric dams in the lower reaches of Klamath, the largest such demolition project in the history of the United States, have brought those conflicting interests to great relief. Tribes, farmers, homeowners, and conservationists have interests in the fate of dams.

"We are saving the country from salmon, and we are doing it by reclaiming the West," said Amy Cordalis, a Yurok tribal lawyer fighting for the removal of the dam.

Estimated at nearly $ 450 million, the project would remodel the Klamath River and empty giant reservoirs, and could revive declining salmon populations by reopening habitat that has been blocked for more than a century.

The proposal follows a trend in the US. USA Towards dam demolition as these infrastructure projects age and become less economically viable. More than 1,700 dams have been dismantled across the country since 2012.

Supporters of the removal of the Klamath dam say the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could vote this spring on whether to transfer hydroelectric licenses for dams from current operator PacifiCorp to a nonprofit organization formed to oversee the demolition. The withdrawal of the reservoirs behind the dams could start as early as 2022, according to the non-profit organization Klamath River Renewal Corp.

Opponents, including a group of residents living around a reservoir, say that without the dams, their waterfront properties will become mudflats and their homes will lose value.

"If we get halfway and they make a hole in the dam just to let the water out, to say, 'Yes, we did,' they can walk away. And we have no recourse at all," said Herman Spannus, whose great-grandfather led first time a ranch in the area in 1856.

The structures at the center of the debate are the four most southerly dams in a series of six built in southern Oregon and extreme northern California beginning in 1918. They were built for power generation, and none have "scales of fish ", the fish can pass through concrete pipes. through.

Two dams to the north are not intended for demolition. They have fish passage and are part of a massive irrigation system that stretches on both sides of the Oregon-California border and provides water for more than 300 square miles (777 square kilometers) of crops.

Those farmers will not be directly affected, but they are concerned that the demolition will set a precedent.

"The removal of prey on this scale is unprecedented," said Ben DuVal, who cultivates 300 acres (121 hectares). "I don't want to be the one who ends up giving up my livelihood to fix a problem that was caused by a great experiment."

The demolition plan is good business for PacifiCorp, which holds the hydroelectric licenses for the dams. They have expired and renewing them would require more than $ 400 million in modifications required by the federal government.

Under the demolition plan, $ 200 million will come from California and Oregon taxpayers, and $ 250 million will come from a voter-approved California water bond, without liability to PacifiCorp.

For the region's tribes, the drive to remove dams is much more than a financial calculation.

"In fact, I attribute much of the depression in our men and women to the fact that they fish for days and days and days and days and don't fish at all," said Georgiana Gensaw, who is Yurok and lives on the reservation. "We want to bring salmon home."

Coho salmon from the Klamath River is listed as threatened by California and federal law, and its population in the river has decreased from 52% to 95%. Spring chinook, once the largest race in the Klamath Basin, is down 98%.

Autumn chinook has been so rare in recent years that the Yurok canceled fishing for the first time in the tribe's memory. In 2017, they bought fish from a grocery store for their annual salmon festival.

However, even demolition advocates say dam removal will not be sufficient on its own. Salmon is facing deterioration in ocean conditions due to climate change, and the many tributaries that feed on the Klamath River are degraded.

For their part, homeowners around the largest reservoir, Copco Lake, feel a strong sense of place in the houses they built decades ago, with no idea that dams could fall.

"Real estate people aren't eager to make listings here because they are rumors there all the time," said Tom Rickard, who had to take his house off the market last summer when it didn't sell.

"You hear people from Los Angeles, the Bay Area, everywhere, and they keep asking," Well, what's going to happen to the dams? "

