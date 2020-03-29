Placido Domingo on his way to recovery from the coronavirus after passing the critical phase

WENN

A spokesman for the Spanish tenor assures that he is "stable" amid fear of health and adds that "he will remain in the hospital as long as the doctors consider it necessary."

Up News Info –

Placido Domingo She is battling coronavirus in a hospital, two weeks after showing the first symptoms.

The 79-year-old man announced in a Facebook post last Sunday (March 22, 20) that he had coronavirus and was in isolation at the Mexican complex in Acapulco.

%MINIFYHTMLf6ed2bbfc1f7aa8c3e4beaa9c186935c11% %MINIFYHTMLf6ed2bbfc1f7aa8c3e4beaa9c186935c12%

On Saturday, a local Mexican newspaper revealed that he was being treated at a private hospital in Acapulco, and a spokesman for the star told the British newspaper Daily Mirror that he was "stable" amid fears of health.

"He will remain in the hospital as long as the doctors feel it is necessary," they added.

The Mexican media reported that the most critical phase of the virus has passed and that it is on the way to recovery.

In announcing his diagnosis, the Spanish tenor, who is currently battling a string of sexual misconduct allegations that have forced him to withdraw from a series of performances, wrote: "I urge everyone to be extremely careful to follow the basic guidelines in wash your hands frequently, staying at least 6 feet away from others, doing everything possible to prevent the virus from spreading and, above all, stay home if you can! "

Together we can fight this virus and stop the current global crisis, so we hope to be able to return to our normal daily lives very soon. "

Numerous stars have been diagnosed with Covid-19, including Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Jackson Browne, Prince Charles of Great Britain and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.