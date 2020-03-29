Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie bring positivity to Miley Cyrus' Instagram show

%MINIFYHTML138df917e2b22efbf3ac3620cee2509811% %MINIFYHTML138df917e2b22efbf3ac3620cee2509812%

The stars of & # 39; The Simple Life & # 39; They appear separately during the show, and the hotel heiress says, "We need more positivity and good vibes and that's how I like to spend my life."

Up News Info –

"Simple life"stars Paris Hilton Y Nicole Richie Fans excited to appear in Friday's installment (27Mar20) of Miley CyrusLive Instagram talk show "Bright Minded".

The stars appeared separately via the video link as part of the star's Monday-Friday entertainment show, which turned to social media to keep fans entertained amidst the ongoing crash of the coronavirus.

Starting with Nicole, who was also accompanied by her reptile pet Speedy, the couple talked about supporting small businesses during the difficult time, and Miley noted, "I'm not worried about the origin of my next meal. I'm not worried about my businesses fall apart ", before insisting that it is" so important "to support" mom and dad local businesses "

Businesswoman Nicole agreed, before admitting that quarantined life inspired her to focus her attention on the most tangible things in life and dismiss her most trivial concerns.

He also encouraged people to start "growing their own food" and donate to their local food banks, adding: "With all these children out of school, there are now millions of children left without lunch … find your bank for local food and find out what they need and many of them need donations. "

Later, Paris signed up to chat with Miley, and it wasn't long before she shared an encouraging message with fans, saying, "I love living my life and having a good time and it makes me happy to bring light and happiness to the world. … We need more positivity and good vibes and this is how I like to spend my life. "

After relating to her love of animals, the conversation turned serious, with Miley asking Paris how she deals with online trolls, and the hotel heiress urged viewers not to "pay attention to any of it."

"Anyone who says rude things is just projecting what they feel about themselves … Don't give them the time of day," he concluded, before expressing "how amazing it is" that Miley is "uniting everyone" through her web program.

Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded show airs on her Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/mileycyrus/) Monday through Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET.