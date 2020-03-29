Our country names Shania Twain, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood as Interpreters

WENN

The TV special, which replaces the 2020 Country Music Academy Awards, will also offer tribute performances to Kenny Rogers by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.

Shania Twain, Blake Shelton Y Carrie Underwood are among the confirmed stars to act as part of the "ACM Presents: Our Country" special.

Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane brown Y John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old domain, Thomas Rhett Y gwen Stefani It will also take place.

The show is in place of the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, and will take place on April 5. The awards ceremony has a new date of September 16.

Award presenter Keith Urban She also joins the lineup of stars, who will deliver their hits from home, for a night designed to be "filled with entertainment, hope, and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans when they need it most." , the organization said when it first announced the event.

Additionally, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley Y Darius Rucker will pay tributes to the deceased Kenny rogers, after the 10-time ACM Award winner passed away on Friday night (March 20).

The ACM Awards were relocated due to the current coronavirus pandemic, with officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) urging people to stay indoors and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.