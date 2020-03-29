Orange County woman diagnosed with coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– According to Johns Hopkins, cases of coronavirus in the USA. USA They surpassed 124,000 with more than 1,000 people recovered, including Yvette Paz of Orange County, who documented her battle with the virus through a series of Facebook videos.

The 30-year-old man is a survivor who wants everyone to take the pandemic seriously.

"It was very extreme. Your energy completely leaves your body. It was to the point where I couldn't even move, "Paz said.

She had to be hospitalized for five days in the V.A. in Long Beach, where her doctor approached her about a trial for hydroxychloroquine, a drug often used to treat autoimmune diseases like lupus.

"It is easy to take. They are two small pills. They bring it in a small cup," Paz said.

The city of Huntington Beach has made Paz the face of a coronavirus awareness campaign on social media

"I think her story really brings home the fact that the coronavirus does not discriminate and no one in our community can get it," Bat said. Chief Eric McCoy of the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

That's why it's important for people of all ages to listen to the guidelines, including orders to stay home, maintain good hygiene, and practice social distancing.

"It is very important. Right now in our community, we know that the numbers are going to increase. They went up today compared to yesterday. They will continue to rise, "McCoy said.

Paz says she is not sure how she contracted the coronavirus, but believes that her job as a security supervisor at large public events may have something to do with it.

For best practices for preventing coronavirus, check the CDC website.