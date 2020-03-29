Opera star John Callahan dies after suffering a "massive stroke"

WENN

American soap opera star John Callahan He has died at the age of 66.

The actor, who played, Edmund Gray in "All my kids"He died Saturday (March 28, 20), after suffering a" massive stroke "at his home in Palm Desert, California, the day before, TMZ reported.

His death was announced by his ex-wife and former co-star Eva LaRue, who was married to the actor from 1996 to 2005, and with whom he shared his daughter Kaya McKenna, 18.

"Wing You to Your Rest, dear friend," LaRue posted on Instagram, along with a series of family photos.

"Your larger than life personality, gregarious, will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated: my great friend, fellow parent and loving father to Kaya," he continued. "You gave the best best-written tributes, and now I'm completely speechless to you. I hope Heaven has baseball and your team always wins! The Yankees just lost their biggest fan."

John's former co-star Kelly Ripa He also shared a sweet message, along with a picture of Callahan and LaRue from when they were waiting for Kaya.

"Since there are no words, all I can gather is to rest in peace #johncallahan. My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan," he said.

Stars included Finola Hughes Y Holly Robinson Peete He also wrote online tributes.

The star was a staple of the soap opera, which appears on shows includingGeneral Hospital","Falcon crest","Saint Barbara"Y"Days of our lives"

John, who was married to Linda Freeman before LaRue, is survived by his stepchildren with his first wife, as well as LaRue and daughter.