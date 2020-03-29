Olivier Giroud says he did his best to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window | Football news

%MINIFYHTML17a0b3277f671c99aed79af11ef5ec2911% %MINIFYHTML17a0b3277f671c99aed79af11ef5ec2912%

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud says he did his best to stay away from Stamford Bridge in January, but quickly walked away from the disappointment of not being able to leave.

The 33-year-old struggled to get regular playing time under Frank Lampard, as Tammy Abraham had an impressive start to the season as the spearhead of the Blues' attack.

Giroud revealed that he was desperate to move clubs in January, but a move did not materialize as Chelsea were unable to replace him.

"To be honest, I saw myself playing somewhere else," he said. Telefoot. "I had six difficult months, so I wanted a change of scene to get back to playing and having fun on the field, so I tried to leave in January."

Giroud celebrates after adding Chelsea's fourth place in a 4-0 win against Everton at Stamford Bridge.

"I did my best, but Chelsea did not want to let me go because the condition on site was that they had to bring a replacement. On January 31st, I was still expecting to leave. I was very disappointed, but I would say the next morning, I'll leave it behind.

"I went straight back to the rhythm of things and I was lucky that we had the winter break. I came back the week after really looking forward and had the game against Manchester United when I came in and scored but it was marginally offside."

"Then there was the goal against Tottenham and I started playing regularly. This is how it is now. Coach (Frank Lampard) had promised me more playing time and kept his word, so I just tried to take advantage of my chance."

Giroud had the interest of several clubs across Europe, including Inter Milan, Lazio and Chelsea's Premier League rival Tottenham.

A move to Inter would have seen Giroud meet with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

"Everyone knows that the most interesting sports project for me was at Inter Milan," said Giroud. "The problem was that it dragged on and although Lazio and Tottenham were interested, in the end it was no longer a question of where I would go, but whether I could go or not."

"As for Inter, I spoke to (Antonio) Conte on the phone and he knew me from his time at Chelsea, having been the coach who brought me here. He liked my profile as a player, so it was an advantage, also , Inter was going to be in the Champions League (next year) and it's a great club.

"I went to see Frank Lampard in his office the final three or four days of the transfer window every morning to try to find a solution. He gave me the opportunity and I took it. In the end, Lampard needed me."