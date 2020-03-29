Oil price crash, virus attacks, trade disruptions – Iraq is in trouble.

In some neighborhoods, the police are imposing fines of $ 80 on anyone who tries to sell products on the sidewalk, far more than most of them could earn in a day.

It's hard to say how long he can endure such tremendous economic pain, but it's especially difficult in the absence of political leadership, the Iraqis said.

Iraq was already facing its worst political crisis in years before the virus hit and oil prices fell. Hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets since October, demanding a new government, an end to corruption and control of Iranian influence.

While the numbers had dwindled in the colder and wetter winter weather, the curfew has not been rigorously enforced at protest sites and a few hundred protesters remain in the main squares of Baghdad and other cities. As they continue to pressure the government, they now also pose a potential health risk of spreading the virus.

"This crisis is more difficult because, to be honest, we don't have a government," said Hassan Ali, 20, who was making a pilgrimage to a Shiite shrine in Baghdad despite being urged to stay home, a warning he dismissed because he has no faith in government advice.

"The government is very weak, it is very tired, they have no solution to crises, there is no solution for young people who do not have a job. With the crown it is very difficult because nobody can trust the government. "

In many ways he is right. In mid-March, the health minister, Mr. Allawi, said he would need $ 150 million a month to buy the equipment he needs to fight the virus. The donor fund has only raised a fraction of what the ministry believes will be necessary to protect health workers, care for and treat patients.