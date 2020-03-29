Oil price crash, virus attacks, trade disruptions – Iraq is in trouble.

BAGHDAD – When Iraq registered its first cases of coronavirus, its health minister asked the government for $ 5 million in emergency funds. But there were no funds to have.
"There is no money and we are in a difficult situation," said the minister, Jaafer Sadiq Allawi, when he asked for help from a cleric in a wealthy Shiite shrine.
Iraq is in craters on almost all fronts. Oil revenues, the government's main source of income, have plummeted as the world price of oil has plummeted and the government has resorted to asking for donations to help weather the pandemic.
A national curfew, imposed to curb the spread of the virus, has closed trade and left the vast majority of non-government workers unemployed.
The government itself is collapsing after Anti-government protests toppled the prime minister in November and Parliament has been unable to agree on new leadership.
On top of that, Iran-backed militias are still launching Regular attacks on US troops, the latest on Thursday when two rockets landed near the US embassy in the Green Zone, threatening to drag Iraq deeper into the sights of Iranian-American hostilities.
"These are the worst days we have lived in Iraq," said Riyadh al-Shihan, a 56-year-old military veteran. "I experienced the war between Iraq and Iran, the uprising of Saddam Hussein, but these days are worse."
A strange silence has descended on much of Baghdad, a capital of eight million people. Freeways outside the city are largely car-free due to travel restrictions and on Friday, when most people are out of work, the generally crowded parks were empty thanks to the curfew.
Iraq had 547 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, but has been doing extremely limited testing. The true number is believed to be many times greater.
What makes the situation especially grim is that the combination of crises has effectively wiped out almost the entire economy, said Basim Entiwan, an economist in Baghdad.
"The current economic situation is worse than we have seen before because all productive sectors have been suspended," he said. “There is no industry, no tourism, no transportation, and to some extent agriculture is also affected.
"We are seeing an almost complete paralysis of economic life and that adds to the ongoing protests. And also the borders are blocked both within the country between provinces and on Iraq's border with other countries. "
Oil is now selling for half the price, or less, than three months ago due to A price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. It has dropped from around $ 60 a barrel in late December to less than $ 30.
The drop in prices has dealt a severe blow to oil-dependent economies, said Fatih Birol, executive director of the Paris-based International Energy Agency. But Iraq, he said, is in a position to take the strongest blow.
"Iraq is the number one country in terms of impact because it has no financial reserves and because 90 percent of its income comes from oil," he said. "And all of these economic pressures are coming in an already very tense political environment."
Iraq's reserves are in the order of $ 62 billion, said Entiwan, which the International Monetary Fund considers inadequate.
The government has created a grant fund to help him during this period, which has raised less than $ 50 million in pledges, said Sayid Jaiyashi, a member of the National Security Council who is also on the prime minister's coronavirus crisis committee.
Even if the promises are kept, they will hardly make a dent. The government currently has a monthly deficit of more than $ 2 billion from current expenses alone.
Iraq has a limited private sector, some of them backed by government contracts, as well as a thriving informal economy. But both have been given a body shot by the coronavirus due to the 24-hour national curfew, which lasted until April 11.
Construction workers, street vendors, domestic workers, and taxi drivers have been forced to stay home. Because most of them live day by day from what they earn and have little or no savings, they may soon be on the brink of hunger.
In some neighborhoods, the police are imposing fines of $ 80 on anyone who tries to sell products on the sidewalk, far more than most of them could earn in a day.
It's hard to say how long he can endure such tremendous economic pain, but it's especially difficult in the absence of political leadership, the Iraqis said.
Iraq was already facing its worst political crisis in years before the virus hit and oil prices fell. Hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets since October, demanding a new government, an end to corruption and control of Iranian influence.
While the numbers had dwindled in the colder and wetter winter weather, the curfew has not been rigorously enforced at protest sites and a few hundred protesters remain in the main squares of Baghdad and other cities. As they continue to pressure the government, they now also pose a potential health risk of spreading the virus.
"This crisis is more difficult because, to be honest, we don't have a government," said Hassan Ali, 20, who was making a pilgrimage to a Shiite shrine in Baghdad despite being urged to stay home, a warning he dismissed because he has no faith in government advice.
"The government is very weak, it is very tired, they have no solution to crises, there is no solution for young people who do not have a job. With the crown it is very difficult because nobody can trust the government. "
In many ways he is right. In mid-March, the health minister, Mr. Allawi, said he would need $ 150 million a month to buy the equipment he needs to fight the virus. The donor fund has only raised a fraction of what the ministry believes will be necessary to protect health workers, care for and treat patients.
So far, no politician has spoken directly to the country about looming financial obstacles. In recent speeches encouraging citizens to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health, both acting Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and President Barham Salih mentioned the economy in passing but did not explain the situation.
One reason, economists said, is that they have little comfort to offer. Iraq has no control over world oil prices, and while consultants, foreign governments and economists have lobbied Iraqi leaders to diversify the country's economy, it has not happened. Some of the reasons are practical, including the country's armed conflicts, but some are cultural.
For more than 60 years, Iraq's economy has been dominated by the government: its oil companies are majority-owned by the government, as are its factories and many of its companies. Even some of the private ones have government contracts, which often makes them disproportionately dependent on the public sector.
For many people, the only job worth doing is one with a government salary. So some 4.5 million Iraqis, about 30 percent of the workforce, are salaried government employees or have government contracts, said Entiwan, who was an economic adviser to former Prime Minister Haider Abadi.
So far, the government has not cut wages, which represent more than 40 percent of the government's budget, but has been forced to consider cut wages for middle and high-level employees, said Mudher Muhammed Saleh, an adviser to Mr. Abdul. Mahdi. Another possibility under consideration was to require Iraqis to pay for their electricity, which few do now, he said.
When the price of oil collapsed in 2014, Iraq was helped by access to $ 4.5 billion in financing from the International Monetary Fund. However, amid the coronavirus, many countries expect generosity from the IMF.
"In 2014, Iraq was fighting ISIS and could count on the support of its partners, in other countries, but now everyone is busy with the coronavirus and it may be more difficult to raise the money," said Birol. of the International Energy Agency.
"The most important issue at the moment is the health system," he said. "If the health system cannot obtain funding from the central government, it will have serious implications for the coronavirus and social stability."