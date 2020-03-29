North Korea fires more missiles than ever amid coronavirus pandemic | North Korea News

North Korea has fired two suspicious ballistic missiles into the ocean off its east coast, according to South Korea and Japan, the latest in a series of weapon launches that Seoul denounced as "inappropriate,quot; amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Two "short-range shells,quot; were launched from the Wonsan coastal area on Sunday, flying 230 kilometers (143 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometers (19 miles), the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea reported.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML980287ccdbd767a8148e27348d5b546f11% %MINIFYHTML980287ccdbd767a8148e27348d5b546f12%

"In a situation where the entire world is experiencing difficulties due to COVID-19, this type of North Korean military act is highly inappropriate and we call for an immediate halt," the JCS said in a statement, according to the news agency. Yonhap.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said the shells appeared to be ballistic missiles, and that they did not land on Japanese territory or in its exclusive economic zone.

"The recent repeated firing of ballistic missiles by North Korea is a serious problem for the entire international community, including Japan," said a ministry statement.

Pyongyang has yet to issue a statement on Sunday's arms launches.

They would be the eighth and ninth missiles launched in four rounds of testing this month, and most of the missiles launched in a single month by North Korea, according to a count by Shea Cotton, principal investigator at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.

"Coming to the beginning of the year, the only time we've seen such evidence frequently was in 2016 and 2017, which were huge years for the North Korean missile program," he said in a Twitter post.

All of the missiles fired so far this year have been short-range small arms, such as the KN-24 fired during the last launch on March 21.

Some experts say the latest releases were likely designed to shore up unity and show that leader Kim Jong Un is in control of the US-led sanctions and global pandemic.

Kim "wants to show that he rules normally amid the coronavirus (pandemic) and his latest weapons tests were aimed at bringing the unit together internally, not launching an external threat," Kim Dong-yub, analyst at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies from Seoul, he told The Associated Press. "North Korea has no time to spare for staging (external threats)."

North Korea has participated in an intense campaign to prevent the spread of the virus that has infected more than 660,000 worldwide.

He has called his campaign a matter of "national existence,quot;, but has strongly denied that there has been a single confirmed case on his territory. Many foreign experts question that claim, warning that an outbreak in North Korea could be serious due to its chronic lack of medical supplies and poor health infrastructure.

A week ago, North Korea said that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, sent a personal letter to Kim, seeking to maintain good relations and offering cooperation to combat the pandemic. A North Korean state media dispatch did not say whether Trump mentioned any of the latest weapons tests conducted by the North.

UN Security Council resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles, and the country has been heavily sanctioned for its missile and nuclear weapons programs.

In the past, North Korea generally conducted military exercises, including tests of its ballistic missiles, in March, when the winter weather becomes warmer. For the past two years, however, he had avoided such spring launches amid denuclearization talks with the United States.

Those talks have stalled after Trump rejected Kim's calls for broad relief from sanctions in exchange for a limited denuclearization step during his second summit in Vietnam in early 2019.

Pyongyang set a unilateral deadline for Washington to offer new concessions by the end of 2019, and in late December last year, Kim stated that his country no longer considered itself bound by moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.