New York State Death Toll Exceeds 1,000 – Live Updates | News

Donald Trump has extended federal guidelines on social distancing until April 30 after a senior health official warned that more than 100,000 people could die from the coronavirus in the United States.

Sunday night's announcement came when the death toll in New York State was more than 1,000.

"The model estimates that the peak in the death rate will probably reach in two weeks," Trump told reporters at the White House. "Therefore, for the next two weeks and during this period it is very important that everyone firmly follow the guidelines … We will extend our guidelines until April 30 to curb the spread."

The initial 15-day period was due to expire on Monday.

The United States has 139,000 confirmed coronavirus infections, more than any other country in the world, while more than 2,400 people have died from respiratory disease caused by the pathogen.

Globally, the number of cases has reached more than 718,000. Some 149,000 people have recovered and more than 33,000 have died.

Monday March 30

00:50 GMT – New York State death toll exceeds 1,000

More than 1,000 people have died from the coronavirus outbreak in New York State, according to a count by The Associated Press.

On Sunday night, New York City said its number had risen to 776. The total number of deaths statewide is not expected to be released until Monday, but with at least 250 additional deaths recorded outside of the City as of Sunday morning, the state's total deaths were at least 1,026, the AP said.

00:30 GMT – China reports 31 new cases on dry land

The number of COVID-19 infections in China continues to decline, and Beijing health authorities reported 31 new cases at the end of Sunday.

The figure includes a locally transmitted infection, and marks a drop from the 45 cases reported a day earlier.

In mainland China, the total number of cases to date increased to 81,470 on the mainland, while the number of cumulative deaths increased to 3,304.

The United States could see up to 200,000 coronavirus-related deaths, Fauci says (8:52)

Sunday, March 29

