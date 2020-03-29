New York Knicks owner James Dolan reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

According to the Bleacher Report, New York Knicks owner James Dolan is the last NBA associate to test positive for Coronavirus.

According to a tweet from the NY Knicks public relations account, he stated that the 64-year-old man isolated himself and will continue his normal activities.

“Madison Square Garden Company CEO and CEO Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. You have been in self-isolation and are experiencing few or no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations. "

Since the diagnosis, the Dolan Family Foundation has agreed to donate $ 1 million to Madison Square Garden event staff who are unable to work due to the disruption of the viral pandemic.

At least 10 players have been infected with COVID-19, including Kevin Durant.

From now on, the United States is now the epicenter of this viral pandemic, beating China and Italy. According to Live Science, since the first case was detected in the United States, it has spread to almost 105,000 people in the United States, in all 50 states. Subsequently, schools and universities have closed and many states have ordered citizens not to leave the house, unless it is for a medical appointment or the grocery store.