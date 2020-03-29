Home Entertainment New York is paying nurses $ 113 an hour in response to...

New York is paying nurses $ 113 an hour in response to Covid-19

New York City is being devastated by the coronavirus outbreak, and the city is trying to lure as many nurses to the city with money. MTO News learned that New York City hospitals now offer anyone with a 4-year nursing degree $ 113 an hour.

That's more than double what nurses earn in smaller cities.

According to recent reports, registered nurses will be paid $ 113 per hour ($ 18,000 per month), in addition to receiving a hotel room paid for by the hospital.

