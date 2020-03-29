New Front: Concern over the spread of COVID-19 in African refugee camps | News

Scary, distressing, catastrophic: a grim assessment by experts, humanitarian and epidemiologists of what a serious outbreak of coronavirus would look like in African countries hosting millions of refugees and other vulnerable people.

The virus that spread worldwide has infected more than 660,000 people and killed about 30,000 since it was detected in China late last year. In Africa, the confirmed figures are still quite low, but increasing. Starting Saturday 3,924 infections and 117 deaths were reported throughout 46 of the 54 countries of the continent.

As the virus spreads rapidly, aid groups warn of the potentially disastrous consequences of a major outbreak of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, in places where health systems are already tense and not easily accessible to large segments of the population.

Lack of funds and years of fighting have destroyed critical infrastructure in various parts of the continent, which could leave many countries unable to respond to an increase in infections, said Crystal Ashley Wells, regional spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross. (ICRC) in Nairobi

For example, in southern Sudan, where more than 1.6 million people are internally displaced, it often takes hours, even days, to reach health centers, and the leading cause of death is "often preventable: treatable diseases such as malaria and diarrhea, "Wells told Al Jazeera.

"We have operating rooms right now that are full of patients recovering from gunshot wounds, "he said." Then you have this healthcare system that has suffered decades of low investment and conflict that has basically left people with little healthcare at best. "

Some of the internally displaced in South Sudan they have found refuge in overcrowded camps within UN peacekeeping bases.

"They literally live surrounded by walls and barbed wire,quot; in tents that are just inches away, Wells said.

So far, war-torn South Sudan is one of the few African countries to have had no confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the government has introduced drastic measures to reduce the risk of spread, such as suspending all travel. and ban public gatherings

But Wells said the risk is still there: "It's a pretty scary picture to think about, what a disease like this could do to an already very fragile health system."

In the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where 58 cases have been confirmed to date, COVID-19 has largely been contained in the capital Kinshasa, unlike previous outbreaks of diseases such as Ebola, which hit areas remote.

"Today, it is possible to manage sick patients because the number of patients has not yet exploded, "said Jean Paul Katsuva, an epidemiologist working on the COVID-19 response in Kinshasa, a city of 12 million people.

But the general feeling is anxiety, especially when people see countries better equipped than the DRC struggle under the weight of the pandemic. Serious help is needed, Katsuva said, for "a population that is already in danger due to this situation where the future is unclear."

& # 39; Global problem & # 39;

The contagious nature of the coronavirus, along with its ability to cause serious illness, has also raised fears about what could happen if it reaches densely populated refugee camps.

One country of particular concern is Burkina Faso, which has recorded the most confirmed cases in West Africa (180) and nine deaths. Burkina Faso, an impoverished country of some 20 million people, has been plagued by a complex and growing conflict that has caused "explosive displacement,quot; over the past year, according to Wells.

"There are around 765,000 displaced people," he said. "It has increased by more than 1,200 percent since 2019 … and is expected to continue to increase. Security and access to these communities is also a real challenge for humanitarian workers."

On the other side of the continent, Kenya has 38 confirmed cases to date, but none among the refugees. "We would love to keep it that way," Eujin Byun, a spokesman for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in Kenya, told Al Jazeera.

The East African country is home to two main camps: Dadaab, near the country's eastern border with Somalia, had a population of nearly 218,000 refugees and asylum-seekers in late February, and Kakuma, in the northwest near The borders with South Sudan and Uganda have more than 190,000 refugees.

Byun said having so many people living nearby is one of the main risk factors for the spread of the virus, while ensuring that refugees have access to clean water and soap, two of the most effective weapons against him, is essential.

UNHCR has altered its operations in the camps to try to avoid meetings, Byun said. For example, for reduce contact between residents and humanitarian workers, He plans to distribute two months of food rations at once, while in the past, they were distributed monthly or every two weeks.

The agency has already stopped sending external missions to the camps to prevent a possible spread of the virus. Staff already in the camps will remain there to provide essential life-saving services, and have access to mental health support, Byun said.

Information is also being sent to residents through mobile phone applications such as WhatsApp, he added, to limit social gatherings and "to reduce fear and panic in the refugee camp and avoid any kind of misinformation."

Ninety beds are available within the Dadaab camp to accommodate coronavirus patients, while 25 beds are installed in Kakuma, Byun said. COVID-19 isolation facilities are also established in host communities near Kenya, and both refugees and residents will have access to them.

"We are not doing this in a silo; we have to communicate and coordinate with the local authority, "Byun said, adding that UNHCR appreciated the Kenyan government's decision to include refugees and asylum seekers in its national plan to combat COVID-19.

"This is a global problem, and we have to think of it as a global problem, not just a refugee problem. "

Refugees & # 39; marginalized & # 39;

In fact, UNHCR launched a global $ 255 million call on Wednesday to respond to the coronavirus in refugee camps and other vulnerable areas, as part of a broader humanitarian aid plan that seeks $ 2 billion.

"We must come to the aid of the ultra vulnerable: millions and millions of people who are less able to protect themselves, "said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and called for greater coordination to guarantee The most vulnerable countries get the support they need.

On Thursday, the Red Cross asked for $ 823 million "to help the world's most vulnerable communities,quot; to stop the spread of COVID-19 and recover from the pandemic. That includes migrants and displaced people, homeless people and those living in disaster-prone areas, among others.

But the number of donor countries that will be able to contribute to those financing efforts remains an open question. Most governments are fighting to avoid an economic crisis within their own borders and to support their citizens, many of whom have lost their jobs, through the pandemic.

In that context, "governments will face some really difficult decisions between allocating scarce resources to their own population and the refugee camp," said Sally Hargreaves, assistant professor of global health at the Institute of Infection and Immunity at the University of San George of London. .

"Refugees will be marginalized from all of this as governments move to support their own population as best they can, "he said.

Hargreaves told Al Jazeera that refugees and internally displaced persons should be included in national COVID-19 plans because they are vulnerable and at risk of being disproportionately affected by the pandemic. She said it will take significant international effort, and investment, to ensure that these groups are not left behind.

"We cannot forget them. "We can't leave them to fend for themselves," said Hargreaves. "We need to make sure that governments prioritize them, not just their own populations, and (that) they are funded and supported to do so."