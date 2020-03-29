Netizens React To Rishi Kapoor's Suggestion To Government About Liquor

%MINIFYHTML56ed93113d8cf32386cc59b01c4371ee11% %MINIFYHTML56ed93113d8cf32386cc59b01c4371ee12%

While most of our Bollywood celebrities have become quite active on social media, from sharing their quarantine routines to urging fans to say indoors and share tips on fitness, cooking, and personal care, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor He also had an important point to make. Days after he suggested declaring an emergency in the country, keeping the current scene of police officers beating people off the roads, Rishi has presented another interesting suggestion to the government during the shutdown.

He suggested that the government should open all licensed liquor stores for some time at night, which was closed amidst the 21-day blockade imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

%MINIFYHTML56ed93113d8cf32386cc59b01c4371ee13% %MINIFYHTML56ed93113d8cf32386cc59b01c4371ee14%

He went to his social media and wrote: "I think the government should open all licensed liquor stores for some time at night." Do not misunderstand. The man will be home alone with all this depression, uncertainty. Police, doctors, civilians, etc. they need some freedom. Black mein to sell hi hi raha hai. "

%MINIFYHTML56ed93113d8cf32386cc59b01c4371ee15% %MINIFYHTML56ed93113d8cf32386cc59b01c4371ee16%

He further added: "State governments desperately need the special tax money. Frustration must not coincide with depression. As rahe hain needs to legalize kar, don't be hypocritical. My thoughts."

It is not surprising that this tweet of the veteran actor has been flooded by the reactions of Internet users. In addition to that, filmmaker Kunal Kohli also supported Rishi's suggestion with a response that said, "Or open in the morning. 9 am-2pm. Revenue is imp for states and employees."

On the other hand, some sections have been trolling the main actor saying: “So consider this confinement as a rehabilitation camp and live accordingly. Alcohol is not a basic need, "while another netizen urged Rishi to tweet responsibly by replying," Please tweet responsibly and sensibly during # Covid_19, your immune system must be strong to deal with it. To heal faster. Please suggest that people who eat healthy food abstain from alcohol for a time. Alcohol is not the solution for depression. Think that different people admire you. "

Well, now we know that where there is a tweet, there is also a reaction. And in this case, a lot!