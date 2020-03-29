Netherlands removes defective masks imported from China | China News

The Dutch authorities have recalled thousands of masks imported from China and distributed to hospitals fighting the coronavirus outbreak because they do not meet quality standards.

They received a delivery of masks from a Chinese manufacturer on March 21, the health ministry said in a statement.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML68c6e16d974ff3c54f72a42f6c5ec42211% %MINIFYHTML68c6e16d974ff3c54f72a42f6c5ec42212%

The masks did not meet their standards when inspected. Part of the shipment had already been distributed to health professionals, according to the statement.

"The rest of the shipment was immediately placed on hold and has not been distributed. A second test also revealed that the masks did not meet quality standards. It has now been decided not to use any of these shipments," he said.

Future shipments will undergo additional testing.

The recall related to almost half of the shipment of 1.3 million masks, known as FFP2, reported the public television channel NOS.

The problem with the masks was that they did not close properly on the face or had faulty filters, the station added.

Other complaints

The Netherlands was not the only country to express concern about China's faulty supplies.

Spain announced last week that it would return more than 600,000,000 rapid test kits it had purchased from a Chinese company after tests on an imported batch revealed they had a detection rate of 30 percent, Euronews reported.

Turkey's health minister raised similar questions during a press conference on Friday, saying that samples from a Chinese company's rapid test kits did not meet the country's effectiveness standards. He added that another Chinese company had been selected to provide the kits.

France's Health Minister Olivier Veran also announced that he has ordered more than a billion masks, especially from China, to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic. It is not clear if France will cancel his order.