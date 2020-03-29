Netflix Tiger King fans want to know what happened to Carole Baskin's missing husband

Fans can't get enough of Netflix's new documentary series Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness, and one of the most important questions they have is: what happened to Carole Baskin's missing husband?

Baskin is an animal activist in love with big cats who has made a name for herself on social media thanks to her Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. Baskin's bitter quarrel with Joe Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic), the owner of a private zoo in Oklahoma, was the series' main story, but his mysterious past presented fans with more questions than answers.

BREAKING: Carole Baskin tested positive for definitively feeding her husband tigers pic.twitter.com/VaHBI997h9 – CNN Panic Room (@CNNPanicRoom) March 29, 2020

Part of the dispute between Baskin and Maldonado-Passage were her constant accusations that she killed her husband Don Lewis, who disappeared in 1997 and was pronounced dead five years later.

Now Maldonado-Passage is in prison after a jury found him guilty of hiring a hitman to kill Baskin, in addition to numerous charges of animal cruelty. Baskin says that she was interested in being part of the documentary series because she is a lifelong animal lover who wanted to expose the misery caused by the unbridled breeding of big cats for exploitation. But, many of those who watched the series are voicing their suspicion that Baskin killed her husband.

"There are no words for how disappointing it is to see that the series not only doesn't do any of that, but has chosen to be as salacious and sensational as possible to attract viewers," said Baskin. Persons magazine. "As part of that, they devoted an entire segment to 23-year-old lies and innuendo that suggested he was involved in my husband Don's 1997 disappearance."

When you realize that even though Joe Exotic is in jail for a long time, he basically got what he wanted all the time because now he's a TV star and everyone knows that Carole Baskin is an evil bitch #TigerKingNetflix pic.twitter.com/KsBUxosMVz – BoredMan, not paid (@ ASAPedro831) March 28, 2020

Baskin's husband Don was a 60-year-old self-made billionaire who disappeared in August 1997 and was never heard from again. Her car was eventually found in a local airport parking lot, but many of Lewis's family and Baskin's colleagues believe she was involved in his disappearance.

The rumor is that Baskin cut Lewis's body and fed him his big cats. In a 1998 interview with Persons The magazine, Lewis' oldest daughter Donna Pettis, 42, said Baskin feeding his father's body with cats is "a perfect setting to get rid of someone." We were upset that the cops didn't test the DNA in the meat grinder. "

Two months before his disappearance, Lewis filed court documents in an attempt to obtain a restraining order against Baskin, and many of his friends claim that Lewis was going to file for divorce. He did not receive the restraining order, and Baskin claims it was because of the fact that she had transported accumulated trash away from her property not because she threatened to kill him.

Carole Baskin: "If I were, you know, if someone wanted to kill you, then they would like to put sardine oil on you." Something the cat wants to eat. I: #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/oevfxzE6ZI – Christina Mahon (@ChristinaMahonx) March 28, 2020

Still, it is speculated that Baskin was involved in her husband's disappearance. According to fans, one of the most damning pieces of evidence, according to fans, is the power she provided and read that Baskin would gain control of her husband's money and assets in the event of his "death or disappearance,quot;.

As Carole Baskin continues to direct her Big Cat Rescue, Joe Exotic is sitting in federal prison and serving a 22-year sentence for the attempted murder and for killing five tigers, in violation of the Endangered Species Act of Extinction.

Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness It is currently airing on Netflix.



