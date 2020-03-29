NeNe Leakes targets fans in his favorite white t-shirt, flaunting a massive cleavage – watch the video

NeNe Leakes is promoting some wigs for their fans who are at home. Social distancing doesn't mean women can't dress and pamper themselves, and NeNe has some wig suggestions these days.

NeNe was recently in the spotlight when she jumped onto her social media account to tell her fans all about the plans for the night. Fans laughed after Gregg Leakes responded to his wife.

Check out the video he shared on his social media account in which he also flaunts his massive cleavage.

‘Colored hair wigs @colormanewigs #epidemic #pandermic #stayhome. For the woman who wants QUALITY ready to wear wigs! www.colormanewigs.com ", NeNe captioned her post.

Someone said: It's a pandemic because it affects everyone, not just the US. So it's not an epidemic & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this message: & # 39; I love their wigs … unfortunately, this is not the time to buy a wig, but once things Get fixed, I can't wait to pay for one.

A follower said, "Pandemic, but I'm not trying to correct it, Ms. Leakes," and someone else posted this: "The site will verify nothing like a bit of online shopping while you distance yourself from social … so thanks."

Someone else said, & # 39; Nene, are you in Atlanta or New York just asking yourself praying for you guys, praying for everyone? & # 39 ;, and a follower posted this: & # 39; Hi Nene, asking me if any Maybe you'd give one of your wigs to one of your fans. Fans wonder if I love you, girl, stay safe.

Another commenter said: ‘Can we get a demo? I have not worn a wig since I was in hairdressing school in the 90s. My hair is natural and when I go on vacation I don't want braids anymore. Do they continue like the ones you just bought at a beauty supply store? Put it on, change it and cut it!

A fan asked NeNe: ‘@neneleakes, can your wigs fit over the locks? I have locks but sometimes I would prefer a different look. "

Many fans criticized NeNe's appearance and had all kinds of questions about the wigs.



