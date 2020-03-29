Neha Dhupia angad | filmfare.com

When Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married, the news took everyone by surprise, as it happened suddenly under complete secrecy with few family members. Together, however, they became one of Bollywood's most lovable couples, with their daughter Mehr completing their fairy tale story.

Since their marriage, the photos and videos of the couple together on social networks are the couple's goals. However, their love story was not easy. Angad remembers that Neha was three months pregnant when she had approached her parents to ask for her hand in marriage, and this obviously was not so easy for them.

%MINIFYHTML66e2fa37ad9912b95ae4283d658c953313% %MINIFYHTML66e2fa37ad9912b95ae4283d658c953314%

Much later, Angad had been on Neha's talk show where he had questioned him on the subject of his sudden wedding. Later, Angad confessed that he brought up the theme of marriage only after enjoying a warm welcome with an elaborate assortment of gulab jamuns, dosa, tea, and beer. He said that the news about Neha's pregnancy and her plan to tie the knot was met with stoic silence followed by great confrontation.

%MINIFYHTML66e2fa37ad9912b95ae4283d658c953315% %MINIFYHTML66e2fa37ad9912b95ae4283d658c953316%

He shared that Neha's parents criticized them both, and her mother even suffered a nosebleed due to stress at the time. He said: "Considering that you (Neha) did not want to deliver the news you were expecting, then we had to tell them that we need to get married and that we love each other. He was extremely nervous because that was the day trial, technically. To break the news to your Parents, I really had cold feet, since it clearly wasn't going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come from me. I had to get up and speak. I just had to let go and see the reaction. "

Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, in an interview with a newspaper, revealed that she does not regret having suddenly married. "Sometimes things happen in life so quickly, but I don't regret it. If they gave me even six months or a year to prepare for my wedding, I would have had a small wedding, I would get married in baby pink, and I would have done an Anand Karaj and I would like to marry Angad again. There is nothing else I want. "