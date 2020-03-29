NASCAR virtual race today: iRacing schedule, start time, TV channel, drivers and more for the Texas race

%MINIFYHTML3f34e6c7d3e374dd12fc9082f38980a611% %MINIFYHTML3f34e6c7d3e374dd12fc9082f38980a612%

NASCAR didn't know what to expect when it released the iRacing Pro Series last weekend on FS1. The competition between real-life drivers using a racing simulator was unlike anything it had offered to a television audience in the past.

With the lack of other sports options and the desire of NASCAR fans to keep up with their favorite personalities, the first contest was an audience success. It drew 903,000 viewers and was the highest-rated e-sports television show in history, according to a Fox press release. Denny Hamlin, one of the simulator's most experienced users, won with a tight finish.

Due to how the first lap went, drivers seem excited for Sunday's race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway. Several of them spoke this week about the exposure the iRacing Pro Series is giving them and how that in turn fuels a competitive desire to perform well while having fun on camera.

"Hamlin, he had an interview on SportsCenter for the love of God," said Clint Bowyer, who finished 16th in his Pro Series debut. "Everyone wants a piece of this thing."

Last Sunday brought several fun moments, including a simulated post-race interview between Timmy Hill and his wife, Lucy, and some pranks between Chase Elliott and his makeshift crew chief, Ryan Blaney.

This weekend's event is likely to play that kind of wacky antics again.

Below is all the information you should follow along with the second iRacing Pro Series exposition:

What time does the NASCAR virtual race start today?

The iRacing Pro Series race is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday March 29.

How to watch iRacing Pro Series on TV

Unlike last weekend, when the race was only available in FS1, this race will be shown in the US. USA Both Fox and FS1. It will be available in Canada through Fox Sports Racing.

Is the iRacing Pro series streaming online?

Yes. You can stream the race on the Fox Sports app.

Who are the broadcasters of the iRacing Pro series?

Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds will call the action back on television for Fox, and Bowyer will offer additional commentary as he competes.

Who is the best bet to win at Texas Motor Speedway?

It looks like Denny Hamlin will be hard to beat in the iRacing Pro Series given his experience with simulation and luxury home setting. Bowyer and Elliott also mentioned Dale Earnhardt Jr. as a primary threat after Earnhardt's second place finish. Some of the lesser-announced real-life characters are also dangerous in the simulator: Chase Briscoe and Garrett Smithley stood out last weekend.