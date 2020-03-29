NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto runs in underwear

%MINIFYHTML21d3712b92900e2600affebe07c8823d11% %MINIFYHTML21d3712b92900e2600affebe07c8823d12%

Matt DiBenedetto really enjoys being able to compete in the comfort of his home.

Ahead of the second round of the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series on Sunday in a virtual Texas Motor Speedway, the driver shared a photo on Twitter of his racing outfit, or lack thereof.

It goes without saying that Twitter had a lot of jokes.

DiBenedetto is in his sixth season in the NASCAR Cup and first with Wood Brothers Racing. He replaced retired Paul Menard as the driver of the No. 21 Ford. He has three top 5s and 11 top 10s in 176 starts.