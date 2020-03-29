Napa County Announces 2 New COVID-19 Cases, Totaling 12 – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – Napa County health officials confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday, bringing the total number to 12. Both patients are currently in the city of Napa.

One of the infected patients contracted the virus from travel-related exposure from another country, a county official said. The second person was exposed to a previously confirmed case of coronavirus.

The two cases are not related in any way, authorities said. Both patients are in isolation and in quarantine while health officials continue to investigate their cases.

Napa County announced its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 22. Until then, Napa County had been the last Bay Area county to report a confirmed case of coronavirus.