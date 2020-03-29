MyGov Corona Helpdesk: How to use the MyGov Corona helpdesk on WhatsApp

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already released a list of multi-state / UT helpline numbers for all queries related to COVID19. There are also two numbers for national helplines: + 91-11-23978046 and 1075 (toll free). Now, the government has created a crown WhatsApp chatbot. Called the MyGov Corona Helpdesk, the chat addresses real-time coronavirus-related user queries with automated responses. However, the chatbot only supports the English language.

The chatbot also has a link for the latest updates, affected regions, and other details about the country's virus outbreak. All you have to do is send your query to a WhatsApp number shared by the government. False information about Coronavirus has been circulating on social media groups, especially on WhatsApp. This official chatbot can be a useful tool to tackle the problem of coronavirus related rumors on WhatsApp.

This is how you can use it

1) %MINIFYHTMLd2bae4868b3a3e47ec2b6bbf31e5fe4311% %MINIFYHTMLd2bae4868b3a3e47ec2b6bbf31e5fe4312% Save the number 90-131-515-15 in the contact list on your mobile phone



two) Now open WhatsApp and find the contact you saved to start the chat



3) Raise your query and send a message. For example: "What are the symptoms of the coronavirus,quot;?



4) You will receive an automatic response to your inquiry.

