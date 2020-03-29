MyGov Corona Helpdesk: How to use the MyGov Corona helpdesk on WhatsApp

The chatbot also has a link for the latest updates, affected regions, and other details about the country's virus outbreak. All you have to do is send your query to a WhatsApp number shared by the government. False information about Coronavirus has been circulating on social media groups, especially on WhatsApp. This official chatbot can be a useful tool to tackle the problem of coronavirus related rumors on WhatsApp.
This is how you can use it
Save the number 90-131-515-15 in the contact list on your mobile phone
Now open WhatsApp and find the contact you saved to start the chat
Raise your query and send a message. For example: "What are the symptoms of the coronavirus,quot;?
You will receive an automatic response to your inquiry.
Users can also go to the main menu section by sending the message "Menu,quot;
