More Coronavirus Cases in Libya as They Fight the Ravages | News

%MINIFYHTML165474ede72a1d43dea35000990093fb11% %MINIFYHTML165474ede72a1d43dea35000990093fb12%

Artillery explosions rocked Libya's capital Tripoli on Sunday as fighting broke out and the nation confirmed five more cases of the coronavirus for a total of eight.

The National Center for Disease Control said the new cases occurred in the northwest city of Misrata, held by the National Accord Government (GNA), which is at war with the commander's Libyan National Army (LNA). Khalifa Haftar, based in the east.

%MINIFYHTML165474ede72a1d43dea35000990093fb13% %MINIFYHTML165474ede72a1d43dea35000990093fb14%

In chaos and without central authority since 2011, the Western-backed uprising that ousted strongman Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is in a poor position to withstand any pandemic.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML165474ede72a1d43dea35000990093fb15% %MINIFYHTML165474ede72a1d43dea35000990093fb16%

The United Nations has urged the warring parties to stop fighting so that the overburdened health system can prepare. Cycles of conflict have destroyed much of Libya's infrastructure, and a financial crisis has stopped the salaries of many doctors.

The current phase of the war began last year when Haftar's LNA launched an offensive to capture Tripoli, the headquarters of the UN recognized GNA.

The conflict escalated last week when pro-GNA fighters mounted assaults on several fronts with clashes, bombings, and airstrikes. The LNA had been bombing Tripoli previously.

Loud explosions were heard in central Tripoli on Sunday from fighting in the southern city, one of the fiercest front lines, witnesses said.

Prisoners released

Libya's justice ministry announced that more than 450 prisoners were released in an attempt to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Court officials decided to "release 466 detainees from correctional facilities,quot; in Tripoli, according to a GNA statement.

The detainees were in pretrial detention or had qualified for parole, he added.

Other measures "aimed at reducing prison overcrowding,quot; will follow, including amnesty for elderly or sick prisoners and those who have served more than half of their sentences.

Human Rights Watch applauded the justice ministry measure as a "positive first step," but said "authorities should do more to mitigate the risks of a major COVID-19 outbreak."

Libyan authorities "must be prepared to limit the spread of the virus in overcrowded detention centers and shelters for displaced persons," HRW said in a statement.

Since April 2019, forces loyal to Haftar have been fighting to seize the capital in an offensive that has killed hundreds and displaced 150,000 people.

"If the COVID-19 pandemic spreads in Libya, the country's health system will not be able to cope with large numbers of patients," said HRW Libya researcher Hanan Salah.

Both the UN-recognized GNA and a rival eastern-based government under Haftar's control have taken preventative measures against the spread of the virus, including closing schools, some businesses, markets and even private clinics.

The GNA announced an extended curfew on Sunday from 2 p.m. Local time (12:00 GMT) until 7 a.m., starting Monday.