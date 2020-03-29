Moose stomps on woman who tried to push him away from Summit County home

A woman was trampled by an elk near Breckenridge on Saturday night when she attempted to move the animal away from her home.

The woman, in her 50s, saw the young moose outside her home around 6 p.m. On Saturday, he believed he was preventing people in a nearby vehicle from getting out of his car, said Randy Hampton, public information officer for the northwest region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The woman got out and approached the moose to try to get him away from the vehicle, Hampton said.

"She ended up getting too close and was attacked," he said. The woman was "right on top,quot; of the moose when he stepped on her, causing serious injuries, Hampton said. The unidentified woman was rushed to a hospital for treatment and was able to speak to wildlife officials that night.

Wildlife officials responded to the incident and shot and killed the elk, which had remained in the area after the attack, Hampton said.

"Every time we have a situation where an animal shows aggressiveness and injures a person, the policy is for the animal to be euthanized," he said. "When they get aggressive with people, most research shows that it is likely to happen again."

The moose carcass was donated to be able to eat the meat, Hampton said, adding that it is typical to see an increase in moose activity in mountain towns during the winter. A woman in Breckenridge was cited earlier this month after a viral video showed she had attempted to pet a moose that was walking through town. That woman was unharmed. Hampton said he did not believe the woman would be subpoenaed in Saturday's incident.

Distance and patience are essential when it comes to moose, he added.

"You want to make noise, hit some pots and pans, stay on your porch and just don't give him a reason," he said. "The best way to get a moose to leave is to give it enough room to leave on its own."