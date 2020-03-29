Modi seeks & # 39; forgiveness & # 39; of the poor in India for the COVID-19 closure | India News

%MINIFYHTML854473a0f595d07cb092e42544d76cb811% %MINIFYHTML854473a0f595d07cb092e42544d76cb812%

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has apologized to the nation's poor as the economic and human cost of his 21-day national blockade deepens and criticism escalates over the lack of proper planning ahead of the decision. .

"I apologize for taking these hard steps that have caused difficulties in your lives, especially for the poor," Modi said in his monthly speech on Sunday, broadcast on state radio.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML854473a0f595d07cb092e42544d76cb813% %MINIFYHTML854473a0f595d07cb092e42544d76cb814%

"I know some of you will be mad at me. But it took these tough steps to win this battle."

%MINIFYHTML854473a0f595d07cb092e42544d76cb815% %MINIFYHTML854473a0f595d07cb092e42544d76cb816%

Modi announced an unprecedented three-week blockade, the largest in the world, which took effect on March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the decision has stung millions of India's poor, leaving many hungry and unemployed migrant workers to flee the cities and walk hundreds of kilometers to their native villages.

The poor "would definitely be thinking about what kind of prime minister this is, who has gotten us into so much trouble," he said, urging people to understand that there was no other option.

"The steps taken so far … will give India the victory over the crown," he added.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India increased to 979 on Sunday, with 25 deaths.

The government announced on Thursday a $ 22.6 billion economic stimulus plan to provide direct cash transfers and food delivery to the poor in India. A quarter of the 1.3 billion people in India live below the poverty line.

In an opinion piece published Sunday, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, two of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, said that even more help is needed for the poor.

"Without that, the demand crisis will turn into an economic avalanche, and people will have no choice but to defy orders," they wrote in the Indian Express.

The blockade is expected to exacerbate India's economic woes at a time when growth had already fallen at its slowest pace in six years.

& # 39; There are no contingency plans & # 39;

There still appears to be broad support for firm measures to prevent a coronavirus catastrophe in India, a country where the public health system is poor.

But opposition leaders, analysts, and some citizens increasingly criticize its implementation. In particular, they say the government appears to have been caught off guard by the massive migrant movement after the announcement, which threatens to spread the disease to inland lands.

"The government had no contingency plans for this exodus," opposition politician Rahul Gandhi tweeted as images of migrant workers walking long distances to return home dominated the local media.

#ModiMadeDisaster was a trending topic in India on Sunday on Twitter.

Police said four migrants were killed on Saturday when a truck bumped into them in the western state of Maharashtra. Also on Saturday, a migrant worker collapsed and died in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, according to a police officer.

"We will die of walking and starvation before we are killed by the crown," said migrant worker Madhav Raj, 28, while walking on the road in Uttar Pradesh.

On Sunday, several hundred migrants in the southern city of Paippad, Kerala, gathered in a square demanding transportation back to their home villages.

The central government has asked states to provide food and shelter to abandoned workers, and Modi supporters criticized state governments on Twitter for not properly implementing the blockade.

Also in Indian cities, anger was increasing.

"We have no food or drink. I sit down to think about how to feed my family," said housewife Amirbee Shaikh Yusuf, 50, in the sprawling Dharavi slum in Mumbai.

"There is nothing good in this blockade. People are angry, nobody cares for us."