Miranda Lambert talks about her anxiety struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic

The 36-year-old country singer, like many other Americans, is having a hard time living the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world. By order of federal and state governments, US citizens have been living in self-isolation to combat the spread of COVID-19. Lambert is no exception.

Page Six picked up an Instagram post by the country artist in which she shared a photo of the gift her parents sent her this week as she and her man, Brendan McLoughlin, stayed indoors as a precaution.

According to the singer and songwriter, her parents sent her several bottles of wine, snacks, and a handwritten note that said, "Sending love from home, loving mom and dad." Lambert, who has been struggling to find the right words to describe her feelings toward the spread of the coronavirus, said she is not the best on "social media."

Although the coronavirus has affected everyone internationally, the star hinted that the music business has been particularly affected, since almost all the other artists have had to postpone shows, cancel festivals and avoid traveling.

See this post on Instagram I really didn't know what to say on social media during all of this. Anyway, I'm not good at social media and at a time like this I find it much more difficult to figure out how to be. Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack. For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound tests, no bus calls, no flights. Only home. Once I processed it, I had a feeling of peace, although, like all of us, my anxiety about the state of the world right now is still through the roof. I started working on some projects on the farm that I kept running because I had to go to work and some that I wanted to run from because the organization is not my favorite. I have had some very good virtual happy hours with friends and family. Brendan and I have been cooking, cleaning, exercising (some virtual classes but not enough @ b.w.fitness @willowpilatesstudio 😬) spending time with dogs and horses and just hanging out together in silence. Well, in addition to the country music that comes constantly through the speakers. I have written some songs for the first time in a year. And text writing a cowgirl song with @ronniedunn (a B,amp;D fan). Today I spent most of the day thanking Jesus that the sun had risen. The chicks are about to move into their new chicken coop and at the moment this is all the news we have around here. We miss our family on the road, the family in New York, and I really miss my family in Texas. My soul sister @ apes_1983 just had her first baby yesterday, baby Finn, and for now we can only see it through a screen. I wish I was there in person. Very soon, good lord Willin. But on happy news, this box arrived today and I felt my heart leap. Some wine from @ red55winery, freshly canned sauce, apple butter, Paw Paws barbecue sauce, and a note on the napkin. "Sending love from home. I love mom and dad (be careful) Now I feel safe knowing that even though they are more than 600 miles away, I am connected to all of them. Send light to all first responders and health workers. Stay at home. Call home A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) in March 27, 2020 at 6:10 p.m. PDT

The star admitted that her "anxiety,quot; has been "through the roof." As for how he has been dealing with the test, Miranda claimed that he has been chatting with family and friends via Skype and video chat. Also, she has been enjoying quality time with McLoughlin.

Lambert, who is relatively religious, also explained that she has been thanking Jesus for letting the sun rise. Additionally, Lambert addressed the news of the New York police officer who died earlier this week.

As fans of the country singer know, her husband is a retired police officer. After he moved out of the force, McLoughlin has been helping her along the way, giving her security and making sure her shows go smoothly.

As previously noted, the music industry, including concerts and festivals, has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Festivals like the Cannes Film Festival have been postponed, and the same can be said for Coachella, which has become one of the most popular festivals in the United States in recent years.



