Minnesota Coronavirus: Use of Up News Info Community Resource Site COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info)– – When it comes to COVID-19, we are all in this together, and Up News Info wants to help.

We have created a comprehensive guide to help you find information as you navigate this uncertain season.

%MINIFYHTML39b0e9c6f27168ca0a6b00ccded0acbf13% %MINIFYHTML39b0e9c6f27168ca0a6b00ccded0acbf14%

If you need help or have questions, this is a good place to start.

%MINIFYHTML39b0e9c6f27168ca0a6b00ccded0acbf15% %MINIFYHTML39b0e9c6f27168ca0a6b00ccded0acbf16%

As you scroll down, you will first see our mental health section. It has crisis hotline numbers, along with virtual support groups and a NAMI Minnesota parent resource guide.

Then, with some families who don't know where their next meal will come from, we have a section called Food Shelf. You can click on the Minnesota map to find the closest food rack.

If you are looking for takeaways and want to help local restaurants, we have all that information on "Curbside,quot;. The map presents locations, along with contact information for participating restaurants.

Do you have extra time on your hands? Take a look at our Volunteers and Donations section. The list includes dozens of organizations that could use your help, and their needs are listed.

Finally, we know that many of you have lost your job. We want to help with our new "Now hiring,quot; section. Employers send us their vacancies on a daily basis, and we have links so you can get information on how to apply.

All this information is in one place: wcco.com/community.

READ MORE: Local birthing centers that see increased interest during the outbreak