Minnesota coronavirus: senior centers are the epicenter of state deaths – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health says that seven of the nine COVID-19 deaths in the state have been by residents of collective care centers.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Saturday that there have been 25 long-term care facilities, including centers such as nursing homes, that have confirmed cases of COVID-19; 21 of them are residents and 11 of them are health workers.

Tammy Juntilla is a Registered Nurse and Owner of La Bonne Vie Adult Care Nursing Home in Golden Valley. She said her provider told them they couldn't get things like masks, hand sanitizers, or paper gowns until June. Juntilla has gone shopping for supplies on his own to protect residents and staff.

MDH says they are recommending long-term care facilities to report any cases to the families of other residents.

Juntilla says everyone is healthy so far.

"I would inform all residents, families and staff, and then we would have to send them to the hospital just because they are very vulnerable," said Juntilla.

She helps care for her own mother, who lives in the residence.

"I can't even imagine if my mother understood that. She would have to go that day because she has very serious respiratory problems," said Juntilla.

MDH officials say it could be 10 days before they can assess whether the "stay home,quot; order has had an impact on the slowdown in the spread of the disease.