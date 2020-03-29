Miley Cyrus Provides Organic Buffer Emergency Shelters Amid Coronavirus Crisis

%MINIFYHTML84414b79dc56eebe83250f88a63f906d11% %MINIFYHTML84414b79dc56eebe83250f88a63f906d12%

The successful & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; He reveals, during his Bright Minded Instagram Live show, that he has partnered with the heads of feminine care brand Lola for the initiative.

Up News Info –

Miley Cyrus has partnered with the heads of the organic tampon brand Lola to bring feminine hygiene products to emergency shelters in Los Angeles.

The pop star came up with the idea after contacting the company when he recently ran out of tampons during the coronavirus blockade and couldn't find any on the empty shelves at his local pharmacy.

Showing off a box of organic cotton tampons during her "Bright Minded" live show on Instagram on Wednesday (March 25), the "Wrecking Ball" singer said, "They've already shipped 400,000 products across the country … And I am proud to announce that I am now partnering with Lola to donate 100,000 tampons, sanitary pads and liners to emergency shelters here in Los Angeles. "

Miley added: "Lola is a brand founded by women that offers high-quality products for period and sexual well-being that I feel really good about."