Microsoft modifies Xbox and Teams services during 775 percent increase in cloud demand

Microsoft is seeing a massive increase in demand for its cloud services during the current coronavirus pandemic. "We have seen a 775 percent increase in our cloud services in regions that have forced social distancing or refuge requests in place," explains a Microsoft Azure blog post. This increase in demand includes the use of the Windows virtual desktop that grows more than three times and record numbers on the Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live and Mixer teams.

Microsoft has started adjusting its cloud services accordingly. "To optimize moderation and ensure the best experience for our community, we are making minor adjustments," says an Xbox support note. "We temporarily disable the ability to upload player images, club photos, and custom club backgrounds." Existing custom Xbox gamer images will work fine, but Microsoft is trying to lighten the load on its moderation team to check for new loads during an overall surge in Xbox Live activity.

Microsoft is also making some changes to computers

Microsoft says it is also working with Xbox game publishers to "offer higher bandwidth activities, such as game updates during off-peak hours." Sony has also taken a similar approach by slowing down PlayStation game downloads to help preserve the overall speed of the Internet.

Microsoft revealed last week that it will prioritize access to the cloud for emergency and first responders, and will keep Microsoft teams up and running. Team usage increased by 12 million in just one week earlier this month, and Microsoft teams initially suffered some outages as a result.

Microsoft has now temporarily modified some aspects of equipment to improve overall capacity and reliability. "We made some temporary adjustments to select non-essential capabilities, such as how often we check for user presence, the interval at which we show when the other party is writing, and the video resolution."