Members of the southern Ute indigenous tribe in Colorado test positive for coronavirus

Two members of the southern Ute indigenous tribe have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Members are quarantined, according to a Sunday statement from the tribe, which has a reservation in southwestern Colorado along the New Mexico border.

"We knew this day would come, but we will get through it in due course," the statement said.

The tribe is working to identify others who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus, and they are working with the San Juan Basin Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to do so. An order to stay home was issued on March 23 for the residents of the reserve.

Tribal leaders have instituted new health screenings for anyone who shows up to work at any tribal facility in Ignacio, according to the statement. Employees should register and be screened for fever or other symptoms of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the virus, before going to work.

Law enforcement personnel will be evaluated upon arrival at the justice center, according to the statement.

More than 2,000 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Colorado, and at least 44 people have died. The disease is mild in many cases, but it can be serious or fatal to people with underlying health problems or older people.

