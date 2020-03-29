Meghan Markle ordered Prince Harry to get a job now that they are no longer real?

%MINIFYHTML433efec5ffbcb89dae1beac34d99596d11% %MINIFYHTML433efec5ffbcb89dae1beac34d99596d12%

Meghan Markle ordered Prince Harry to get a job now that they are no longer royalty? When it became known that Meghan and Harry left Canada and are establishing their residence in Los Angeles, people now ask if the couple does not have money. The topic is discussed in the next issue of the National Enquirer on April 6, 2020, where a source told the publication that Meghan ordered Prince Harry to get a job! The outlet quotes a source who says the duo is now $ 8 million in debt and Meghan feels the pressure.

The source, who remained anonymous, told the National Enquirer that Meghan ordered Prince Harry to get a job, or else! The source went on to say the following.

"This debt is a massive blow to his ambitious plan to become world billionaires freely! Meghan is terrified that her champagne dreams of being a Hollywood queen are shattered by this financial nightmare, and she insists that Harry break free and resolve the crisis. But the big problem is that Harry has no marketable skills! You have never had a formal job! He has no university degree or second language. He only has military training. Harry abandoned real life for his rebellious American wife, but his sacrifice explodes in his face. Your marriage is tense to a breaking point!

The report also comes amid a positive diagnosis of Prince Charles' Coronovirus, and many say Prince Harry was distressed that his grandmother, grandfather, and father would become vulnerable to the disease. Although the Queen and Prince Philip have been in quarantine, Prince Charles' diagnosis has many royals fearing that they too may contract the virus.

Meghan Markle / Prince Harry Leave Canada for L.A. https://t.co/Ccnjkampmj – Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) March 27, 2020

Meghan Markle landed her first voice-over role with Disney and audiences saw it was because of her actual connections that she got the gig. Prince Harry was heard speaking to Disney President Bob Iger, where royalty promoted his wife's voice acting skills. Now Meghan has landed a coveted role.

What you think? Do you believe in the report? Do you think that now that Meghan Markle has gotten a Disney dub concert she's making more demands on Prince Harry?



