Medical consultant of & # 39; contagion & # 39; on positive tests for coronavirus: this is unfortunate

%MINIFYHTML1c9c01abc5396f0d1d7e9652598e2a5d11% %MINIFYHTML1c9c01abc5396f0d1d7e9652598e2a5d12%

Ian Lipkin, who served as the primary science query for the 2011 pandemic thriller, reminds others that the best tool people have to fight the virus is isolation and confinement.

Up News Info –

Ian Lipkin, the researcher who served as a medical consultant in the 2011 film "Contagion"has tested positive for coronavirus.

Soderbergh's 2011 pandemic thriller stars Gwyneth Paltrow as one of the first victims of a deadly pandemic virus, which she brings to the US. USA, with the actress herself drawing parallels between the script and the current global health crisis.

%MINIFYHTML1c9c01abc5396f0d1d7e9652598e2a5d13% %MINIFYHTML1c9c01abc5396f0d1d7e9652598e2a5d14%

Speaking on Fox Business, Lipkin also said that the situation "has become very personal for me as well, because I have Covid-19 as of yesterday. And this is unfortunate."

%MINIFYHTML1c9c01abc5396f0d1d7e9652598e2a5d15% %MINIFYHTML1c9c01abc5396f0d1d7e9652598e2a5d16%

He added: (If) he can hit me, he can hit anyone. "

Lipkin was the main scientific consultation for "Contagion", also starring Kate Winslet, Marion CotillardY Matt Damon, which was noted for its scientific precision.

In the movie, Elliott Gould He played a research scientist named Ian, who was based on Lipkin.

In January Lipkin went to China to investigate the coronavirus and was quarantined for two weeks after returning home. However, he said that while he had an idea of ​​where he got the coronavirus, "it doesn't matter" where he got it, since the disease has spread across the United States.

He added: "(The) best tool we have is isolation and confinement. It is extremely important that we harmonize the restrictions we have throughout the country."

"We have porous borders between states and cities and, unless we are consistent, we are not going to get ahead of this," Lipkin shared.

Officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) are urging people to stay home and practice social distancing amid the global health crisis.