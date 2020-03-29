Marty Walsh Announces New Park Rules After Reports From Sports People

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says "most people are doing a good job,quot; with social distancing rules designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But not all.

After numerous recent reports of people playing team sports and ignoring those rules in city parks, Walsh on Sunday announced new measures aimed at discouraging group activities in public green spaces.

The state's Home Stay Notice prohibits team sports as well as public gatherings of more than 10 people. However, during the recent warm weather, Boston's tip line received numerous complaints from basketball courts, fields, and crowded beaches.

"People still get together in groups and play sports in our parks," said Walsh. "This is not social distancing. … Honestly, you are putting other people at risk by doing this. "

While the parks remain open for "passive recreation,quot; like walking or jogging, Walsh announced Sunday that sports such as soccer, street hockey, basketball, and tennis are prohibited. City employees have already begun putting ties on basketball nets. Walsh also said they plan to put up more signage informing visitors about the rules, and he did not rule out taking further action if they are not followed.

"The last effort is to close the park," he said. "We don't want to close the park."

The city has already temporarily closed golf courses, playgrounds, and playgrounds. And following the state's warning to stay home last week, some neighboring cities, such as Cambridge, had already closed public basketball and tennis courts. However, Somerville officials noted Saturday that "kicking a ball with another person or members of your household is fine," provided it does not result in a collection game.

Walsh said he understood that people, especially those with children, were "restless," but advocated voluntary public cooperation with the rules.

"We are not going to arrest people," he said. "I don't want to fine people. We shouldn't have to do that. Right now, everyone understands the severity of the coronavirus, or most people should understand the severity."

Boston had reported 614 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the disease as of Saturday afternoon. Statewide, there have been more than 4,000 confirmed cases and 44 deaths. And while older people are more vulnerable to the disease, Walsh said Sunday that young adults who get together and play sports contribute to its spread and run counter to efforts to "flatten the curve." He also asked real estate agents to stop hosting open houses, and urged people not to hold "wine parties."

Walsh acknowledged that it was "difficult,quot; for all who are accustomed to the freedom of "being able to live our lives that we cannot at the moment,quot; and said that he hoped that no other generation would have to experience "what we are going through at the moment,quot;. . "

"I ask people to work with us here," said Walsh. "If you are not worried about yourself, worry about your neighbors, your family, your friends and the people around you."