Mark Blum's death from coronavirus complications upsets Rosanna Arquette and Cynthia Nixon

Sharing news of the death of the & # 39; actor Desperately searching for Susan & # 39; At the age of 69, he was a spokesman for the New York theater company Playwrights Horizons through a social media post.

"Crocodile Dundee" star Mark Blum has died of coronavirus complications.

The 69-year-old man, who also appeared in Virgin1985 movie "Desperately Seeking Susan", Netflix hit "you"and television dramas"The good fight"and" St. Elsewhere, "he was a veteran character actor and beloved member of the American stage scene.

A spokesperson for the New York theater company Playwrights Horizons shared the news of Blum's death on social media and wrote: "With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a accomplished artist who passed away this week. Thank you Mark for all you brought to our theater, to theaters and audiences around the world. We will miss you. "

His castmate "Desperately Looking for Susan" Rosanna Arquette, who played his wife in the film, paid tribute to Blum in a statement to TheWrap, which says: "I am sad about this. He was really very kind, he was always supportive and fun, a kind man and a great actor who loved the I am very sad for his family and for all the people who love him. This is a tragedy on many levels. Rest in peace and power Mark Blum. "

Cynthia Nixon He has also been heartbroken by the loss. "I am so devastated by the death of Mark Blum," she posted on Twitter.

"His performances in the dozens of plays I saw him in were unswervingly profound, subtle, hilarious, and poignant in equal measure. Seeing his name on the Playbill always meant you were going to indulge yourself. Also just one of the most charming humans "